December 2016
Volume 42
Issue 4
Medical Humanities is a leading international journal that reflects the whole field of medical humanities. Medical Humanities aims to encourage a high academic standard for this evolving and developing subject and to enhance professional and public discussion. It features original articles relevant to the delivery of healthcare, the formulation of public health policy, the experience of being ill and of caring for those who are ill, as well as case conferences, educational case studies, book, film, and art reviews, editorials, correspondence, news and notes.
Medical Humanities is an official journal of the Institute of Medical Ethics.
Critical Medical Humanities
This Medical Humanities special issue explores the broadened and more fluid boundaries of medical humanitites and questions the notion of what it is to be ‘critical’:
On Patienthood
This Medical Humanities special issue considers how patienthood was conceptualised, the practitioner/patient relationship and what being a 'patient' means:
IME Membership
IME members receive a range of benefits including a quaterley copy of the Medical Humanitites; find out more information and join today:
MH Online
Follow and contribute to the latest debate and dialogue with Medical Humanities:
Join the latest blog discussion>>
Podcasts
Listen to the latest podcasts from the Screening Room and other Medical Humanities content: