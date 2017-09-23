A grieving process illustrated?

Article Text
The sudden death of Pablo Picasso's closest friend Carlos Casagemas in 1901 came as a great shock to the young Picasso. From a young age, Picasso had ruminated on life and death; however, this was his first experience of bereavement. Following the death of Casagemas, Picasso's paintings can be seen as a diary of his grieving process and clearly illustrate the five stages of the grieving process as outlined by Kubler-Ross in ‘On Death and Dying’ (1969).
Correction notice This article has been corrected since it was published Online First. Figures 2–11 have been removed as copyright permissions were not received.
