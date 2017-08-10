You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
Digital dust
  1. Johann A R Roduit
  1. Institute of Biomedical Ethics and History of Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
  1. Correspondence to Dr Johann A R Roduit, Institute of Biomedical Ethics and History of Medicine, University of Zurich, 8006 Zurich, Switzerland; johann.roduit{at}ethik.uzh.ch

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011265

Statistics from Altmetric.com

A creature of clay. I am

Shattered so easily.

Delicate dust,

Facing Pompeii's destiny.

A man of steel. I desire

An artificial heart.

Simulated soul,

Chasing the philosopher’s stone.

A ghost in a shell. I become

Deprived of my flesh.

Digital dust,

Dissolving under Icarus’ sun.

A creature of steel. I remain

Fragile undoubtedly.

Digital death,

Hoping for the Potter’s breath.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.