Poetry and prose
Poem
Digital dust
A creature of clay. I am
Shattered so easily.
Delicate dust,
Facing Pompeii's destiny.
A man of steel. I desire
An artificial heart.
Simulated soul,
Chasing the philosopher's stone.
A ghost in a shell. I become
Deprived of my flesh.
Digital dust,
Dissolving under Icarus’ sun.
A creature of steel. I remain
Fragile undoubtedly.
Digital death,
Hoping for the Potter's breath.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
