Immortal
My telomeres are endless,
Nanobots course through my blood,
Not a cyborg,
No 3D-printer organ curiosities,
Evolution speculation,
Imagined.
On ethical dunes that scatter and reform,
Tenuous bindings from your unenlightened age,
Your history leads to me,
You wanted me,
Yearned for me.
Know all you create,
I am You,
A creator,
A destroyer,
In perpetua.
