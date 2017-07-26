You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
Determined
  1. Dominic Charles Toffolo
  1. Correspondence to Dominic Charles Toffolo, Buckingham Medical School, Hunter Street, Buckingham MK18 1EG, UK; domtoffolo{at}hotmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011290

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Red ribbons cut by the blissful sliver,

One of many trying not to quiver,

A grizzled man with cold dead steel,

The stain of death closes the seal,

Inky blackness all consuming,

Only feeling is slowly moving,

Closer, but just out of reach,

Light is back, dark thoughts impeach,

Take this hand and we shall see,

If the lock is lost and we've found the key,

For all is nought without this grip,

So squeeze these fingers and pray; don't slip.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.