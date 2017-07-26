Determined

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Red ribbons cut by the blissful sliver,
One of many trying not to quiver,
A grizzled man with cold dead steel,
The stain of death closes the seal,
Inky blackness all consuming,
Only feeling is slowly moving,
Closer, but just out of reach,
Light is back, dark thoughts impeach,
Take this hand and we shall see,
If the lock is lost and we've found the key,
For all is nought without this grip,
So squeeze these fingers and pray; don't slip.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.