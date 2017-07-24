You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
Tonio: Telling Time
  1. Ron Louie
  1. Correspondence to Dr Ron Louie, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington School of Medicine, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, Washington 98195-6340, US; ronlouie{at}blarg.net

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011277

Statistics from Altmetric.com

What did he already know, straddling his mother’s broad lap,

hiding his face, listening at our halting and stuttering and murmuring babble,

the nonsensical sounds of statistics and ‘choices’ rushing like noise,

perplexing his parents past their own understanding,

shifting from one leg to the other, unfathomed,

watching the waters well up around him, then spill,

Of the future, for the first time foreseen,

far from the red-and-blue striped swingsets

and the ants and the pebbles at the playground,

far from the bright candy wrappers at the deli,

and his mother’s silken neck, where he loved to rub his hot cheek?

Tonio turned, eyes wide, cried and clung a while,

his tears obscuring the flood of our own fears.

Slowly the quietness of the small room returned.

He had spied the box of silly, tattered toys;

he wanted them, right now, endearing just for the present,

silent of their own irrelevant past.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Disclaimer This is a heavily revised new version of a poem that had been previously published in HospitalPediatrics 2015;5;43.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.