Poetry and prose
Poem
Immortal
  1. Allison Mary N Shepherd
  Allison Mary N Shepherd

My telomeres are endless,

Nanobots course through my blood,

Not a cyborg,

No 3D-printer organ curiosities,

Evolution speculation,

Imagined.

On ethical dunes that scatter and reform,

Tenuous bindings from your unenlightened age,

Your history leads to me,

You wanted me,

Yearned for me.

Know all you create,

I am You,

   A creator,

      A destroyer,

         In perpetua.

