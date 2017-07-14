The Evening Shift

Article Text
the page bleeps relentlessly
a chain of patients still to see
and the phone rings rings again
spot tests nebs bloods LP
awaiting results but treat IV
the page bleeps relentlessly
cannula fails dad complains
calm situation hit the vein
and the phone rings rings again
toddler bruising no history
parents aggressive contradictory
the page bleeps relentlessly
resus breathless call ITU in
no local beds or transfer ‘til ten
and the phone rings rings again
night reg sick no capacity
negotiate maintain endlessly
the page bleeps relentlessly
and the phone rings rings again
