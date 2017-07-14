You are here

Poetry and prose
Poem
The Evening Shift
  1. Helen Gibson
the page bleeps relentlessly

a chain of patients still to see 

and the phone rings rings again

spot tests nebs bloods LP 

awaiting results but treat IV 

the page bleeps relentlessly

cannula fails dad complains

calm situation hit the vein 

and the phone rings rings again 

toddler bruising no history

parents aggressive contradictory

the page bleeps relentlessly

resus breathless call ITU in

no local beds or transfer ‘til ten

and the phone rings rings again

night reg sick no capacity

negotiate maintain endlessly

the page bleeps relentlessly

and the phone rings rings again

