An unpredictable vision

Unquenchable thirst,
draining sequelae,
a pervasive feeling of lethargy,
throbbing headaches are master now.
And then blurring of vision,
all is not what it seems,
sweats abound with unbearable discomfort,
a bruising encounter.
A brief hiatus.
Vivid dreams and a flurry of activity,
vision begins to clear and headaches subside,
but lethargy is new master now.
Good days intertwined with bad days,
beware vacillating tiredness,
hidden from outside but omnipresent.
Will this hidden metabolic assassin ever depart?
Footnotes
Contributors ARLM conceived the idea, wrote and reviewed the manuscript.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Author note ARLM is a respiratory consultant working and living in Bristol, UK. The poem is a reflective following the diagnosis of type two diabetes to give an insight into the experience of unpredictable yet debilitating apparently invisible illness.
