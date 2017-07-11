Article Text
Do we feel it - do we miss it?
The word unspoken but implicit;
the heart symbol drawn – unsaid;
thoughts of love, though not explicit.
Do we think it - do we believe it?
Connection lost behind jagged lines;
swirls of emotion - the ache of now;
the coiled snake, fearful signs.
Do we know it - do we see it?
The search for meaning making;
the desire to paint it, dance it;
aching for a way of speaking.
Do we hear it - do we perceive it?
Open the closed, find curved lines,
ways around to explore, to find;
clear the thinking with creative mind.
Do we read it - echo the song of it?
It’s powerful, this thinking out loud,
this music of freedom and life:
it’s straightforward and proud.
Do you sense it - are you stirred by it?
More than being bruised to the bone;
Hope beyond cure, family, friends, home, or me:
there is peace – faith – calm.
