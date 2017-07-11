Do we feel it - do we miss it?

The word unspoken but implicit;

the heart symbol drawn – unsaid;

thoughts of love, though not explicit.

Do we think it - do we believe it?

Connection lost behind jagged lines;

swirls of emotion - the ache of now;

the coiled snake, fearful signs.

Do we know it - do we see it?

The search for meaning making;

the desire to paint it, dance it;

aching for a way of speaking.

Do we hear it - do we perceive it?

Open the closed, find curved lines,

ways around to explore, to find;

clear the thinking with creative mind.

Do we read it - echo the song of it?

It’s powerful, this thinking out loud,

this music of freedom and life:

it’s straightforward and proud.

Do you sense it - are you stirred by it?

More than being bruised to the bone;

Hope beyond cure, family, friends, home, or me:

there is peace – faith – calm.