You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
On Amyloid Protein
  1. Danish Zaidi
  1. Correspondence to Danish Zaidi, Wake Forest School of Medicine, 475 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA; danishzaidi{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011251

Statistics from Altmetric.com

I watch your eyes tracing my face.

Furrowed brows suggest blurred image.

Slow, slow, not in haste—

Mine is a forgotten visage,

Erased like tales of the village,

You fondly shared, from where you came.

I watch your eyes tracing my face,

And pray you will recall my name.

Your calloused hands will think of mine:

“We have held these some other place!”

The embers of your past will flame—

And I will hear and help to heal,

Waiting for signal or for sign.

Slow, slow, with hands to feel—

As I carry onward, blind,

Hoping that which I seek, I find.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.