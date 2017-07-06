You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
The Seahorses
  1. Haniah Habash-Bailey
  1. Brighton and Sussex Medical School, UK
  1. Correspondence to Haniah Habash-Bailey, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, 44 Shanklin Road, Brighton, BN2 3LQ, UK; bsms3633{at}uni.bsms.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011224

Statistics from Altmetric.com

There is a secret self, a shadow

Relax your peepers and you’ll miss her-

Some say she’s not welcome here,

Others that she’s always been

Resting on gyri, enveloped in some sulcus,

She’s very small you know.

­

Her favourite thing is riding the opal-grey seahorses, over and over,

They watch her in wonderment, ache a little at her touch

Other times she sits in an oval orchard,

Feasting on almonds, leaving scatterings

When she is full she wanders along silvery-spindle tracts,

Until she reaches the cusp of the water and waits-

At the point of a kiss

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.