The Seahorses

There is a secret self, a shadow

Relax your peepers and you’ll miss her-

Some say she’s not welcome here,

Others that she’s always been

Resting on gyri, enveloped in some sulcus,

She’s very small you know.

­

Her favourite thing is riding the opal-grey seahorses, over and over,

They watch her in wonderment, ache a little at her touch

Other times she sits in an oval orchard,

Feasting on almonds, leaving scatterings

When she is full she wanders along silvery-spindle tracts,

Until she reaches the cusp of the water and waits-

At the point of a kiss