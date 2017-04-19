You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and prose
Poem
White coat
  1. Aparna Sajja
  1. Corresponding to Aparna Sajja, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, District of Columbia, USA; asajja{at}gwu.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011238

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Its feigned objectivity

crisply ironed with the cost of ignorance.

Unstained

by the wearer's lack of intention.

Far from pure ––

with calculated aloofness.

How soon it forgets,

though rarely forgives

our shared history.

Priding the consumer's need

in its sustenance and power.

Its fabric no longer delicately woven

from dreams of multicolored shepherds

set free,

seeking to heal.

Now mass produced,

fit to provide

for an economy of its kind.

Forgetting that without you,

I am not.

May wrinkles and stains fall upon it,

graceful reminders of its truth.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/