Pillow talk

She knew it would be another sad story.

He broke the sleepy and blissful silence.

“The parents of my 28-week preemie twins stopped me in the garage”.

“They pleaded with me to decide which one to let go, for lack of money”.

Yet, this time, the dreadful question was not asked by the jealous wife,

but by a poverty-stricken couple,

who believed that he could save the day, as he had done before.