Arachnoid Mater

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
- Critical care/intensive care
- Neurology
- literature and medicine
- physician narratives
- poetry
- medical imaging
- Surgery
unforgettable but
beyond
recollection
a single sanguine sample
declares its delinquency
dolor rubor
the fulmination inside her head
crimson crawling along her silken web
wracking nerves
a family waits, wonders, and bargains
inside, strangers purport to understand
humans and their humours they hope
anatomy, capricious as it is, will now
permit them entry
anaesthesia standing by, Neith reminds them yet again
a moment astray and the web is unwound
they bate their breaths so that she may breathe
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.