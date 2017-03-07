And now, for today

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
The breeze of thought,
Blows through home,
Vague, familiar,
On a ledge over the ocean,
Beating waves,
And twisting pirogues,
Oh to be there and feel taunting life.
Or dappled sun on fields of grass,
Should I recline,
Stretch my back,
Wait till flowers close,
Catch the whisper,
Stay, just here,
In the quieting room?
The starry beckon,
My name,
That I cannot recall,
A vast, dark space,
With twinkling, grinning,
Promise,
Of family past.
Or I could bury my soles,
In dunes,
Flop by the clock,
In time,
For library musk,
And fireflies.
The grand old dance,
The weaving steps,
Was it step-step step, or
One, two, three?
Under crystal lights,
Maybe I'll twirl the floor again,
Feet light as I pass and reach,
For canapes.
Or perhaps I'll stay,
Under blanket warmth,
Carpet underfoot,
And stop, just stop,
The choices, caged,
That once resounded,
Now that all is quieting.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.