I cut therefore I am? Avoiding labels in the context of self-injury

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) represents a critical global health concern. While our understanding of NSSI has evolved dramatically over past two decades,1 the language used to refer to those who self-injure has not. Terms such as self-injurer and self-harmer continue to be used throughout the empirical literature2 and likely in clinical settings. From a humanistic standpoint, these referents may perpetuate unhelpful discourses and exacerbate the stigma that …