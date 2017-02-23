You are here

Poetry and prose
Poem
Wandering the hallways of my mind.
  1. Sherine Salib
  1. Correspondence to Dr. Sherine Salib, MD, MRCP, FACP, Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin, Internal Medicine, Austin, Texas, USA; ssalib{at}seton.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011183

Wandering the hallways of my mind.

I am lost.

Searching,

Familiarity and mystery lie waiting around every corner. But which corner?

Wandering.

Shadows of a face I once knew so well,

Figures shrouded in the mists of time,

Fading beyond the reach of an outstretched arm.

Wandering.

The soft patter of little feet,

The gentle curve of a reluctant smile,

The warm tears of unkind years,

Wandering.

Wandering the hallways of my mind.

Wandering,

Wandering,

Wandering.

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

