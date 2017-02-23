Article Text
Wandering the hallways of my mind.
I am lost.
Searching,
Familiarity and mystery lie waiting around every corner. But which corner?
Wandering.
Shadows of a face I once knew so well,
Figures shrouded in the mists of time,
Fading beyond the reach of an outstretched arm.
Wandering.
The soft patter of little feet,
The gentle curve of a reluctant smile,
The warm tears of unkind years,
Wandering.
Wandering the hallways of my mind.
Wandering,
Wandering,
Wandering.
