Yes, I wear the Hijab. Yes, I am a Doctor.

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
No, I am not a patient.
Yes, I can hear you.
Yes, I can still use my stethoscope.
Yes, I can speak English.
Yes, I can speak Arabic - you're welcome.
I am honoured that you were hoping I would call your name in the waiting room. How can I help?
We are the same.
Yes, I have changed this hijab and covered it with a surgical balaclava, I am sterile.
No, I do not want to wear this sterile green drape over my head in theatre because you think I should. Oh well. Here goes.
I'm from Sydney, thanks!
Yes, I am Australian. Accept me.
Yes, I am supposed to be in the drugs room. Here is my ID. Again.
No, I will not take my hijab off for the interview.
Please turn off the TV in the staff tearoom. It's really upsetting me. I don't want to hear what they are saying about me.
Yes, I am good at my job.
Thank you for your kind words.
I really can't come to the Pub. Can we please have a meeting elsewhere?
Thanks for the coffee, but I'm fasting.
No, I can't just eat because nobody is looking. I'm fasting.
Trust me, it's ok for this male doctor to examine you. I understand. I will stay here with you.
I am so happy!
I am so exhausted.
Please world, stop attacking me. I am trying to care for my patients.
The baby is born. I cry.
I will do obstetrics, of course.
I will do it.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.