Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Who writes the script
and sets in motion the
interdependent dialogue?
It cannot be unwritten
until eyelids close.
Who authors the script?
It cannot be monographic.
The bard's hand should be writing
carefully, coveting
the lines of the patient speaker.
This script is rewritten
every 30 days or more, and
our small cast replays it:
agonist and receptor,
and spectator.
There's no stage, and still I hear
footlit steps—moored depressors—
here and there
a grain of sand
in skittish undertow.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.