My favorite person

I forget sometimes

that you are not the person I once knew.

And I say something the way I used to

quick, without context, off the cuff

things that the person I once knew would catch

without fail

and respond

NOT with a ‘what?’ and a frown

nor with a ‘I have no idea what you're talking about’

but with a wink and a smile, because you got it.

You got me without the subtext.