From Face/Off to the face race: the case of Isabelle Dinoire and the future of the face transplant
- Correspondence to Dr Fay Bound Alberti, Honorary Senior Research Fellow in History at Queen Mary University of London, Mile End Road, London E1 4NS, UK; f.boundlberti{at}qmul.ac.uk, fayboundalberti{at}gmail.com
- Accepted 22 October 2016
- Published Online First 9 December 2016
Abstract
Isabelle Dinoire, the world's first face transplant recipient has died, 11 years after the procedure that brought her unwanted fame and media attention. While medical debates centre mainly on ethical and medical concerns like immunosuppressant use, the psychological hazards of face transplants are still being overlooked. Using medical and media reports and examining the gendering of clinical and patient narratives, this article argues we need to look again at face transplants and their motivation for individuals as well as society.
Footnotes
-
Twitter Follow Fay Bound Alberti at @fboundalberti
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
-
xi ‘La femme aux deux visages.’