Med Humanities doi:10.1136/medhum-2016-011120
  • Poetry and Prose
  • Poem

Fears from a medical student part II: Prepping the patient

  1. Ahmed Kashkoush
  1. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, United States
  1. Correspondence to Arpan V Prabhu, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 518 Scaife Hall, 3550 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, United States; prabhuav2{at}upmc.edu

Veins replete with burning medicine, his eyes

shiver shut. Is it quite the same to call this sleep?

He's surrounded by masks, whispering and weaving,

cleansing his arms, piercing taut skin. A catheter

slithers into the …

