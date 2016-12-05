Fears from a medical student part II: Prepping the patient
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, United States
- Correspondence to Arpan V Prabhu, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, 518 Scaife Hall, 3550 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15261, United States; prabhuav2{at}upmc.edu
Veins replete with burning medicine, his eyes
shiver shut. Is it quite the same to call this sleep?
He's surrounded by masks, whispering and weaving,
cleansing his arms, piercing taut skin. A catheter
slithers into the …