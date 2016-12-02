The remaining questions

you may ask about

deformed structure: a white root onion bulb behind eyes, or

boggy green-grape bulging under knuckles, or the green

sprouts shooting from the carina, or the bifurcation

of open-lung

shaped as a bird's breastbone: sensual, white, snowy, open paths:

the things that remind us of the first cut in surgery, or me of

his legs apart in the evening;

you may …