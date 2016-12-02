The remaining questions
you may ask about
deformed structure: a white root onion bulb behind eyes, or
boggy green-grape bulging under knuckles, or the green
sprouts shooting from the carina, or the bifurcation
of open-lung
shaped as a bird's breastbone: sensual, white, snowy, open paths:
the things that remind us of the first cut in surgery, or me of
his legs apart in the evening;
you may …