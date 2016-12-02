rss
Med Humanities doi:10.1136/medhum-2016-011131
  • Poetry and prose
  • Poem

The remaining questions

  1. Yasmin Jajarmi
  1. Correspondence to Yasmin Jajarmi, McMaster University Michael G DeGroote School of Medicine, 1319 Bunsden Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario L5H 2B3, Canada; yasmin.jajarmi@medportal.ca

you may ask about

deformed structure: a white root onion bulb behind eyes, or

boggy green-grape bulging under knuckles, or the green

sprouts shooting from the carina, or the bifurcation

of open-lung

shaped as a bird's breastbone: sensual, white, snowy, open paths:

the things that remind us of the first cut in surgery, or me of

his legs apart in the evening;

you may …

