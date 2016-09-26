Close Obs
- Correspondence to David Gilbert; davidgilbert43{at}yahoo.co.uk
I'm curled into a ball
on a thin mattress on the floor
covered with a crinkly nylon sheet
smelling faintly of sick and piss.
Outside the heavy brown door …
