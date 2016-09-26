rss
Med Humanities doi:10.1136/medhum-2016-011087.1
  • Poetry and Prose
  • Poem

Close Obs

  1. David Gilbert
  1. Correspondence to David Gilbert; davidgilbert43{at}yahoo.co.uk

I'm curled into a ball

on a thin mattress on the floor

covered with a crinkly nylon sheet

smelling faintly of sick and piss.

Outside the heavy brown door …

[Full text of this article]