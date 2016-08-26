A Glimpse of the Inevitable
Inundated with thick, puffy legs and coarse beards tinged with yellow,
engulfing smiles exuding carefree air.
She was immediately different.
Her eyes wide with something unattainable by empathy,
surrounded by people pretending to have it all together,
just for her.
The room brimming with false pretenses,
balloons and smiles flirting with my …