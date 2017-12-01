You are here

Poetry and prose
Poem
Love?
  1. Norman Scott Harrison1,
  2. Helen Noble2
  3. on behalf of the Renal Arts Group
  1. 1 Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, UK
  2. 2 School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen’s University Belfast Faculty of Medicine Health and Life Sciences, Belfast, UK
  1. Correspondence to Rev Norman Scott Harrison, Royal Victoria Hospital, 274 Grosvenor Road, Belfast BT12 6BA, UK; normanharrison12{at}btinternet.com, Norman.Harrison{at}belfasttrust.hscni.net
http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011262

Do we feel it – do we miss it?

The word unspoken but implicit;

the heart symbol drawn – unsaid;

thoughts of love, though not explicit.

Do we think it – do we believe it?

Connection lost …

