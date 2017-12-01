Article Text
Poetry and prose
Poem
A visit to Brookwood Aslyum in the 19th century
During a visit to Surrey History museum, I reviewed a number of archived patient notes from the old Brookwood Asylum. Patient notes dating back to the late 19th century. Reading through these prompted considerable sadness as it became clear many patients were incarcerated for several years without contact from the outside world. Often these were patients who had nowhere else to go. …
