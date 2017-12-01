You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Poetry and prose
Poem
A visit to Brookwood Aslyum in the 19th century
  1. Charlotte Cliffe
  1. National Health Service, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Charlotte Cliffe, Dickson Poon Law School, King’s College London, London WC2R 2LS, UK; charlotte.cliffe{at}nhs.net
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011316

Statistics from Altmetric.com

During a visit to Surrey History museum, I reviewed a number of archived patient notes from the old Brookwood Asylum. Patient notes dating back to the late 19th century. Reading through these prompted considerable sadness as it became clear many patients were incarcerated for several years without contact from the outside world. Often these were patients who had nowhere else to go. …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.