Poetry and prose
Poem
The Seahorses
  1. Haniah Habash-Bailey
  1. Correspondence to Haniah Habash-Bailey, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, Brighton BN2 3LQ, UK; bsms3633{at}uni.bsms.ac.uk
http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011224

There is a secret self, a shadow

Relax your peepers and you’ll miss her-

Some say she’s not welcome here,

Others that …

