Article Text
Poetry and prose
Poem
The Seahorses
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
There is a secret self, a shadow
Relax your peepers and you’ll miss her-
Some say she’s not welcome here,
Others that …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.