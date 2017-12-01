You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Poetry and prose
Poem
The Evening Shift
  1. Helen Gibson
  1. Correspondence to Dr Helen Gibson, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Panda Centre, Corsebar Road, Paisley PA2 9PN, UK; hggibson{at}doctors.org.uk
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011272

Statistics from Altmetric.com

the page bleeps relentlessly

a chain of patients still to see 

and the phone rings rings again

spot tests nebs bloods …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.