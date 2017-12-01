You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Poetry and prose
Poem
Clouds
  1. Michael James Leach
  1. Correspondence to Dr Michael James Leach, 17 Maxwell Crescent, Strathdale, VIC 3550, Australia; mleach11{at}hotmail.com
View Full Text

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2017-011299

Statistics from Altmetric.com

You spent most your life

with your head in the clouds

of smoke that billowed forth

from the O-shaped mouths

of the ones you love.

You never smoked

so much as one cigarette

in all your cloudy days

spent in places you came

to call bittersweet home. …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.