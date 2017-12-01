Article Text
Poetry and prose
Poem
Clouds
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
You spent most your life
with your head in the clouds
of smoke that billowed forth
from the O-shaped mouths
of the ones you love.
You never smoked
so much as one cigarette
in all your cloudy days
spent in places you came
to call bittersweet home. …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.