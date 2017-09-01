Article Text
Cocooned in her blanket
She asks again
If I've seen the kitten's photo
Framed at her bedside
He's a big tabby now
And you should see his markings
You should see him now
He is such a handsome cat
All alone in a four bed ward
Her youth stolen by tainted blood
Now cancer invades her
All alone, no one visits
Oncology promised to assess her
No notes in the chart
They haven't come
We remind them once again
With each day
Her will drains
She barely eats
And it grows
Twice more
We do our dance
As her walker gathers dust
As hope fades
Have you seen him?
You should see him now
You should see his markings
He's such a handsome cat
