Bedside manner

Then there came a time
when my body was set free
by the lost memory
of my mother's loving eyes,
my body set free
to glide high riding
impossibly silent
flowing snowy slopes,
my body set free
to slide skinny
slip-stream strokes through
black and frigid crater lakes.
Set free by a memory
or was it just
wishful thinking
and not a lost memory at all,
not lost like the riding
and sliding.
So now here I lie
convinced that I
am ready to die,
quivering butterfly wings
pinned to crisp white linens.
Here you come now
to my side,
a newborn's cry
meeting mother
eye-to-eye.
What is this gift that
you ask of precious me
like a beggar
kneeling beside my bed
holding my hand
you say
I love you
and I will stay here with you.
Footnotes
