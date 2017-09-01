From Face/Off to the face race: the case of Isabelle Dinoire and the future of the face transplant

Article Text
Abstract
Isabelle Dinoire, the world's first face transplant recipient has died, 11 years after the procedure that brought her unwanted fame and media attention. While medical debates centre mainly on ethical and medical concerns like immunosuppressant use, the psychological hazards of face transplants are still being overlooked. Using medical and media reports and examining the gendering of clinical and patient narratives, this article argues we need to look again at face transplants and their motivation for individuals as well as society.
- Gender studies
- Surgery
Footnotes
xi ‘La femme aux deux visages.’
