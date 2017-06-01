Yes, I wear the Hijab. Yes, I am a Doctor.

No, I am not a patient.

Yes, I can hear you.

Yes, I can still use my stethoscope.

Yes, I can speak English.

Yes, I can speak Arabic - you're welcome.

I am honoured that you were hoping I would call your name in the waiting room. How can I help?

We are the same.

Yes, I have changed this hijab and covered it with a surgical balaclava, I am sterile.

No, I do not want to wear this sterile green drape over my head in theatre because you think I should. Oh well. Here goes.

I'm from Sydney, thanks!

Yes, I am Australian. Accept me.

Yes, I am supposed to be in the drugs room. Here is my ID. Again.

No, I will not take my hijab off for the interview.

Please turn off the TV in the staff tearoom. It's really upsetting me. I don't want to hear what they are saying about me.

Yes, I am good at my job.

Thank you for your kind words.

I really can't come to the Pub. Can we please have a meeting elsewhere?

Thanks for the coffee, but I'm fasting.

No, I can't just eat because nobody is looking. I'm fasting.

Trust me, it's ok for this male doctor to examine you. I understand. I will stay here with you.

I am so happy!

I am so exhausted.

Please world, stop attacking me. I am trying to care for my patients.

The baby is born. I cry.

I will do obstetrics, of course.

I will do it.