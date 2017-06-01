Flashes and curtains

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Another morning comes,
to move forward through the unknown.
The joy of seeking a blank plot
rich in colors, shapes and lights.
Awake, I suppose.
Life…through my thick glasses,
busy, fast, steady,
seemingly usual.
But down the hallway was
an open door:
A sunny day and humid breeze,
ready to enjoy a brisk pause,
and a classy cup of coffee
on the sidewalk.
My hand grabbed the cup's handle
then froze…
For the saucer grasped my attention:
Ancient sophistication
thrown into folds of
carefully-sculpted geometric shapes…
I saw a theater of history
surrounding the saucer's white center.
Three black dots had appeared on its stage,
moments before thousands of
black meteoroids went astray,
burnt into flashes of light.
And the theater's curtains soon to follow,
closing vision and lasting memories.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.