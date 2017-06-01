Article Text
Poetry and Prose
Poem
Vergissmeinnicht
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Abstract
What lies beyond this last breath,
But emptiness and regrets?
Those memories, hard to catch;
Those petals… still as my Death.
In the echoes of church bells,
So many tales yet to tell –
Of the times before I fell,
Of the times when all was well.
Triumph wilting at the Gate,
To rest gently as my Fate.
Daydreams, laughter of an Age…
To be forgotten today.
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/