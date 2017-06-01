On Viewing a Portrait by Otto Dix

sleeves rolled to the elbows.

as if to suppress a smile,

A broad schmiss across his cheek,

its long needle facing me.

a tourniquet in one hand, glass syringe in the other,

scattered on a nearby table, he waits –

Standing by a chair with metal stirrups,

open on the kitchen table.

back from a ball game, his black bag

a syringe in his hand when I come in,

as my father looks up,

And I am twelve once again,

You need gamma globulin, 5 cc in each butt.”

“This is for you! There's a polio epidemic.

He took care of us all. I hated his office,

the pungent smells, bright examination light,

the stranger he became

with his white coat, his mirrored monocle

through which he gazed at me.