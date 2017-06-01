Grand Rounds: An Impossible Life

A proteomic metaphor for her impossible life.

But in a way

Not enough “survival”.

Ironic that we say her problem was

That's the name of the gene: Survival Motor Neuron.

And found a way to live.

From the other copy

So she used some transcripts

Not possible, life without SMN,

Not possible, a “normal life”.

Not possible, a regular class.

But you don't need muscles to think

So she found her way to Law School.

Travel? Not possible said the railway,

So she took their “not possible”

To the Supreme Court

And made it possible for everyone.

Love? marriage? Not possible.

Wrong.

You don't need muscles to love.

They found a way.

The docs said children were not possible;

“But not inconceivable!” she laughed.

A favourite joke

To go with the photo.

They got one thing right: this was no normal life.