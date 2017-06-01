You are here

Poetry and Prose
Poem
Arctic paws
  Nathan Hodson
A translation of Epigram V.9 by Martial (c. AD38 – c. 103)

Under the weather, I was:

Languishing on level six.

You were quick to come by, Prof Symmachus.

Poke your head round the curtain to check I don't mind

Before a hundred disciples pour in behind.

(A hundred drizzles of alcohol gel)

Didn't feel all that bright as the first took my wrist;

By the last I was septic as well.

Epigram V.9

Martial

Languebam: sed tu comitatus protinus ad me

 uenisti centum, Symmache, discipulis.

Centum me tetigere manus aquilone gelatae:

 non habui febrem, Symmache, nunc habeo.

