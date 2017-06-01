Either side of the door

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
I hear their footsteps outside the door A locksmith, five in blue, four of us
They shout, loudly, I cant take anymore Beaten in number, sanity and force
‘It's the police, we have a warrant’ Atmosphere awkward; breathing tense
My bodies numb; thoughts incoherent We are here for their best interest?
I panic; they want to take me away We wait behind the door patient, poised
Are they deaf? they hear NOTHING I say emotion clouded by background noise
Cursing, shouting, I scream unclearly! all sounds drown out my inside thoughts
Holding the door- I cling to life dearly Shouts resonate: “Stop I cant take anymore”
“**** Off this is my house, my front door” The door is broken, they run inside
Within a second I am thrown to the floor They launch, pin, pull them outside
They bind me in cuffs; I am pinned to the ground The assessment is brief but this they find
I shout loudly, drowning out background sound No one's safe, in this state of mind
Forced out the door, I try to kick out Relentless, screams spread so paranoid
They tie my legs; I scream loudly, swear, shout Attempting to avoid the inevitable:
Tearing me away from my home, my freedom An admission,
There it awaits; I have lost; I am beaten… But in this mental state theres no joint decision
Strangers stare, confused, full of fear
Blue lights, sirens pierce both ears
It speeds, steady, loud down the street,
I stop, breathe, he is safe
Relief.
Footnotes
Competing interests None.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.