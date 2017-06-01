Either side of the door

I hear their footsteps outside the door A locksmith, five in blue, four of us They shout, loudly, I cant take anymore Beaten in number, sanity and force ‘It's the police, we have a warrant’ Atmosphere awkward; breathing tense My bodies numb; thoughts incoherent We are here for their best interest?

I panic; they want to take me away We wait behind the door patient, poised Are they deaf? they hear NOTHING I say emotion clouded by background noise Cursing, shouting, I scream unclearly! all sounds drown out my inside thoughts Holding the door- I cling to life dearly Shouts resonate: “Stop I cant take anymore”

“**** Off this is my house, my front door” The door is broken, they run inside Within a second I am thrown to the floor They launch, pin, pull them outside They bind me in cuffs; I am pinned to the ground The assessment is brief but this they find I shout loudly, drowning out background sound No one's safe, in this state of mind

Forced out the door, I try to kick out Relentless, screams spread so paranoid They tie my legs; I scream loudly, swear, shout Attempting to avoid the inevitable: Tearing me away from my home, my freedom An admission, There it awaits; I have lost; I am beaten… But in this mental state theres no joint decision