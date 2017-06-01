Inside an Angel's mind

Article Text
Bare skin brushes
the cold rough pavement
My feet are naked
on the ground
Today is special:
I have been selected
the chosen one, elected
chosen for a duty
to fulfill my purpose.
I see a bridge, nervous
I climb over, ready
on my platform
Someone sees me,
they frown,
shouting, loudly,
‘get down now!’
Strangers restrain
Stop this!
You are mistaken
I have been chosen.
***************************************************
A new reality has dawned upon this icy, long night.
Extreme recklessness has left me broke, alone, blunted.
I look back; not able to comprehend no insight.
My mind is challenged, reality confronted.
Believing I could reach heaven, how is that possible?
I had wings, heavy, where do they hide?
Now Drained; I was completely inexhaustible.
Empty inside, I weep, thinking I nearly died.
