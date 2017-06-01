You are here

Poetry and Prose
Poem
Recovery
  1. David Gilbert
  1. Correspondence to David Gilbert; davidgilbert43{at}yahoo.co.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011087.2

I couldn't work out what was happening.

I walked to the end of the rickety pier,

drew a bucket of cold water from the lake

and saw things I had not seen the day before

though the weather seemed much the same:

Silvery fish darted under the surface,

water boatmen skedaddled on its skin,

ripples from a long gone motorboat

lapped the large flat stone at the shore's edge

and the brown stems of giant lily pads curved

down into the murk. A cormorant flew

low and fast across the bay's wide mouth

and out of sight, while the deep cells continued

their slow work of invisible rewiring.

