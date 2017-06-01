You are here

Article Text

Article menu

PDF

Poetry and Prose
Poem
Close Obs
  1. David Gilbert
  1. Correspondence to David Gilbert; davidgilbert43{at}yahoo.co.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011087.1

Statistics from Altmetric.com

I'm curled into a ball

on a thin mattress on the floor

covered with a crinkly nylon sheet

smelling faintly of sick and piss.

Outside the heavy brown door

sits Len, muscly, tanned,

with the Mirror crossword.

Not much older than me,

he's done his fair share 

of hurtling down corridors

readying needles full of Depixol

to slam into the arses of lunatics

like me I suppose.

As my sobbing slows

I hear him humming tunelessly

and clicking the end of his pen: 

‘Mate, your mum said

you didn't use to be such a dickhead.

Let's see. Try this for starters: 

French for dead-end, 3-2-3?'

I don't know whether he's

smart enough to be taking the mick

but I'm damned if this mad man

will ever tell him the answer.

View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Competing interests None.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; internally peer reviewed.

  • Twitter Follow David Gilbert at @DavidGilbert43

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/