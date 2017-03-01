San Antonio Summer ‘64

Article Text
…there are approximately 16,300 nuclear weapons
located …in 14 countries.
Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, 2014
Rising on columns of fire,
rockets launched to the moon –
and I who'd wished
to work with astronauts,
am assigned instead
to weigh SAC bomber crew
immersed in water –
measure “lean body mass,”
wondered what difference
a paunch on a pilot would make
sitting in a B52.
Silent—
eyes hidden
behind red goggles,
they swaggered
in their muscled nakedness
into my lab.
Dark-adapted to their cockpits,
ready day or night, airborne
at the President's command –
fly over the pole, drop hydrogen bombs –
mutual assured destruction.
MAD it was called.
