Poetry and prose
Poem
San Antonio Summer ‘64
  1. Richard Bronson
…there are approximately 16,300 nuclear weapons located …in 14 countries. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, 2014

Rising on columns of fire,

rockets launched to the moon –

and I who'd wished

to work with astronauts,

am assigned instead

to weigh SAC bomber crew

immersed in water –

measure “lean body mass,”

wondered what difference

a paunch on a pilot would make

sitting in a B52.

Silent—

eyes hidden

behind red goggles,

they swaggered

in their muscled nakedness

into my lab.

Dark-adapted to their cockpits,

ready day or night, airborne

at the President's command –

fly over the pole, drop hydrogen bombs –

mutual assured destruction.

MAD it was called.

