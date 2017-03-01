Article Text
Poetry and prose
Poem
Peak and Trough
I am not at a steady state.
I fear my half-lives
are becoming cat lives.
(Perhaps I should have tried
veterinary school instead of allopathy.)
My classmates seem to have
peaks and troughs as I do,
measurements of
x and y axes of
varying names:
Sleep. Grade. Competence. Desperation.
But mine seem deeper
and wider.
I
feel
different.
