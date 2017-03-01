You are here

Poetry and prose
Poem
Peak and Trough
  1. Andrew J McLean
  Correspondence to
    Andrew J McLean, Clinical Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences, 1919 Elm St. N., Fargo, North Dakota, US; andrew.mclean{at}med.und.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/medhum-2016-011043

I am not at a steady state.

I fear my half-lives

are becoming cat lives.

(Perhaps I should have tried

veterinary school instead of allopathy.)

My classmates seem to have

peaks and troughs as I do,

measurements of

x and y axes of

varying names:

Sleep. Grade. Competence. Desperation.

But mine seem deeper

and wider.

I

feel

different.

