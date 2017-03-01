Night Visiting

My voice tired, harsher than I'd hoped.

‘I must see the patient first.'

pointing the way.

I take the back steps into the hospice,

‘They want a doctor, only a doctor will do.'

they called me in.

we count to ten between breaths.

illuminates the beauty of skin.

Supine, slither of moon caught in the net curtain

there must be something you can do Doctor?'

‘As a family we have decided - antibiotics, a blood transfusion,

of an energy saving light bulb,

Séance like under the sickly glow

to the designated family room.

Slipping from the room,

But what can I do?

Explain the biology of death,

the magician's hat run out of rabbits?

‘Where we are from, our country, we never give up,

we pray always for a miracle.'

Hope hangs in the air,

fragile golden thread.

I cannot compete with miracles.

‘I'm sorry.'