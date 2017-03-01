You are here

Poetry and prose
Poem
Initiation
  1. Ayol Samuels, MD
 Today I met her face to face

Her eyes were sullen, her mouth drooped.

 My face unshaven, my hair undone.

Her tongue positioned to release the unspoken.

 My forehead wrinkled, my brow creased.

Her complexion obscure, her teeth

Almost piercing her paper-thin lip.

A hyoid bone floating magically,

The neck's triangles precise, thyroid a butterfly,

Left lung poised for a handshake,

The aorta's pathway to Celiac, Mesenteric, Renal,

The legs, extensors and flexors, origins, insertions–

Beautiful the touch, the cut, the push, the pull—

 If only he remembered the face.

