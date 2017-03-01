A Glimpse of the Inevitable

Inundated with thick, puffy legs and coarse beards tinged with yellow,

engulfing smiles exuding carefree air.

She was immediately different.

Her eyes wide with something unattainable by empathy,

surrounded by people pretending to have it all together,

just for her.

The room brimming with false pretenses,

balloons and smiles flirting with my vision until I take my first breath,

filling my heart with the weight of the air.

Words emerge, but my mind wanders,

a defense mechanism of sorts.

I stumble upon her mirror image: a bedside stuffed owl,

preposterous given the backdrop,

its eyes wide and expression gaping,

casting wisdom that has lost its meaning aside.